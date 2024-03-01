News & Insights

Markets
SG

Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2024: SG, KDP, FSR, XLP, XLY

March 01, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently down nearly 0.1%.

Sweetgreen (SG) was over 26% higher after saying its fiscal Q4 net loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was down nearly 4% after it disclosed plans to repurchase 35 million of its shares being offered by JAB Holding under a secondary offering.

Fisker (FSR) was retreating by more than 38% after it reported weaker-than-expected preliminary Q4 results and detailed plans to cut jobs amid worries it may not be able to continue as a going concern ahead of a difficult 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SG
KDP
FSR
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.