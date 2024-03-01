Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2024: SG, KDP, FSR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently down nearly 0.1%.

Sweetgreen (SG) was over 26% higher after saying its fiscal Q4 net loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was down nearly 4% after it disclosed plans to repurchase 35 million of its shares being offered by JAB Holding under a secondary offering.

Fisker (FSR) was retreating by more than 38% after it reported weaker-than-expected preliminary Q4 results and detailed plans to cut jobs amid worries it may not be able to continue as a going concern ahead of a difficult 2024.

