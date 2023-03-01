Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2023: LOW,EYE,RIVN,IQ

Consumer stocks were pared small portions of their earlier losses this afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.9% in late trade and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Lowe's (LOW) dropped 5.7% after the retailer missed analyst forecasts with its Q4 sales and it also reduced its sales guidance for the 12 months that began last month below year-ago levels and also lagging consensus views.

iQIYI (IQ) shares fell 11% after the Chinese e-commerce company Wednesday priced a $600 million offering of its 6.5% convertible senior notes coming due in March 2028.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock slid 18% after the electric vehicles company late Tuesday reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts. Its 2023 production forecast also trailed Wall Street expectations.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) shares tumbled 39% after the optical retail chain swung to an adjusted Q4 net loss, missing Wall Street estimates, while net revenue fell to $468.9 million versus $477.9 million a year ago and also trailed the analyst mean looking for a narrow increase over year-ago levels.

