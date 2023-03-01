Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2023: EYE,RIVN,IQ

Consumer stocks were sharply lower in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 1.4%.

In company news, National Vision Holdings (EYE) shares tumbled 38% after the optical retail chain swung to an adjusted Q4 net loss, missing Wall Street estimates, while net revenue fell to $468.9 million versus $477.9 million a year ago and also trailed the analyst mean looking for a narrow increase over year-ago levels.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock slid almost 19% after the electric vehicles company late Tuesday reported a big year-over-year jump in Q4 revenue to $663 million from $54 million but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $729.5 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. Its 2023 production forecast also trailed Wall Street expectations.

iQIYI (IQ) shares fell past 12% after the Chinese e-commerce company Wednesday priced a $600 million offering of its 6.50% convertible senior notes coming due in March 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.