Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2023: EYE, KSS, MNST, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.08% lower.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) was down more than 5% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $2.49 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $2.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized earnings of $0.97 per share.

Kohl's (KSS) was slipping past 8% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $2.49 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $2.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized earnings of $0.97 per share.

Monster Beverage (MNST) was declining by over 3% after saying its Q4 diluted net income per share was $0.57, down from $0.60 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

