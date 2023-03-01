Markets
EYE

Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2023: EYE, KSS, MNST, XLY, XLP

March 01, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.08% lower.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) was down more than 5% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $2.49 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $2.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized earnings of $0.97 per share.

Kohl's (KSS) was slipping past 8% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $2.49 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $2.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized earnings of $0.97 per share.

Monster Beverage (MNST) was declining by over 3% after saying its Q4 diluted net income per share was $0.57, down from $0.60 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYE
KSS
MNST
XLY
XLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.