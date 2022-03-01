Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2022: VRM,LCID,IGT,FTCH

Consumer stocks drifted lower on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.5%. Data showed same-store sales tracked by Redbook grew by 13.4% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Feb. 26, slowing from a 14.5% increase the prior week.

In company news, Vroom (VRM) plunged nearly 47% after the automobile e-commerce company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 net loss and projected revenue for the current quarter below analysts' estimates.

Lucid Group (LCID) closed nearly 14% lower after the electric vehicle company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.64 per share, missing the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.36 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Net sales grew 633% year-over-year to $26.4 million but also trailed the $59.9 million Street view.

International Game Technology (IGT) slid almost 14% after the casino equipment company Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $0.09 per share, reversing a $1.25 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share profit.

Farfetch (FTCH) fell 9.6% after Oppenheimer Tuesday cut its price target for the UK-based e-commerce company by $13 to $32 a share while Societe Generale trimmed its price target for Farfetch shares by $3 to $23 each.

