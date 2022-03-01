Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2022: TGT, ACI, AZO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.12% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Target (TGT) was rallying past 14% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.19 per diluted share, up from $2.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.85.

Albertsons Cos. (ACI) was advancing more than 9% after saying its board of directors has started a review of strategic alternatives oriented to improve the company's growth.

AutoZone (AZO) was gaining more than 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $22.30 per diluted share, up from $14.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $17.60.

