Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2021: CORE,SMG,KDP

Consumer stocks were rising in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 2%.

In company news, Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) was more than 8% higher after the packaged foods company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current fiscal year also exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) climbed 5% after saying it likely will exceed its projected $8.00 to $8.40 per share adjusted profit this year, with the lawn and garden products company now expecting positive growth for its US consumer segment during FY21. Scotts previously had been expecting a 0% to 5% decline for the segment this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) rose 1.4% after the beverages company began a senior note offering in addition to saying it expects to secure a new, 364-day revolving credit facility.

