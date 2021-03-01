Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2021: CORE, GME, CORE, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were trading flat to higher before markets open on Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) added 0.6%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged.

TravelCenters of America (TA) rose more than 5% after filing a registration statement on Friday covering the potential sale of up to $750 million in securities, which includes common shares, preferred shares, and debt securities.

Gamestop (GME) continued an upward trend from the previous week, trading up more than 3% in premarket activity, amid ongoing interest from investors in the Reddit forum wallstreetbets.

In other sector news, Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) was flat after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share compared with $0.45 per share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.31.

