Consumer Sector Update for 03/01/2021: BLD,CORE,SMG,KDP

Consumer stocks continued their rise in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.4% in late trade.

In company news, TopBuild (BLD) rose 4.6% after Monday announcing its purchase of the American Building Systems Group of Companies, subject to the successful completion of a federal anti-trust regulatory review and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed but TopBuild said the rival building products company operates 34 branches in seven states on the US East Coast, generating around $144 million in yearly revenue.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) advanced 1.2% after the beverages company began a senior note offering in addition to saying it expects to secure a new, 364-day revolving credit facility.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) climbed 5.6% after saying it likely will exceed its projected $8.00 to $8.40 per share adjusted profit this year, with the lawn and garden products company now expecting positive growth for its US consumer segment during FY21. Scotts previously had been expecting a 0% to 5% decline for the segment this year.

Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) was 10.5% higher after the packaged foods company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current fiscal year also exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

