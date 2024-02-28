Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2024: KTB, COCO, BYND, DIS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kontoor Brands (KTB) shares tumbled nearly 10% after its fiscal Q4 results and 2024 guidance trailed analyst estimates.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares jumped almost 15% after it swung to earnings and its sales increased in Q4.

Beyond Meat's (BYND) shares soared 34%. The company reported late Tuesday a wider Q4 net loss than a year earlier and announced cost-cutting measures.

Walt Disney (DIS) and Indian conglomerate Reliance have agreed to combine their digital streaming and TV assets in India into a joint venture. Disney shares rose 1.3%.

