Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2023: TGT,CHS,OLPX,KTB

Consumer stocks turned lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.38%, paring a morning loss, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping 0.1%, giving back a midday advance.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell 3.1 points during February to a final index reading of 102.9, missing market forecasts expecting an increase to a 108.5 final reading.

In company news, Target (TGT) rose 1.4% on Tuesday after the retailer disclosed plans to invest as much as $5 billion this year to expand its services, operations, supply chain facilities, and online projects. It also will launch several new lower-priced brands for budget shoppers.

Chico's FAS (CHS) surged 17% after the women's apparel retailer reported Q4 sales that topped expectations and projected sales for the current year exceeding forecasts.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) climbed 21% after the dungarees and denim accessories distributor reported Q4 results that beat analyst estimates and projected 2023 earnings will beat expectations.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) dropped 9.1% after the hair care products company reported a decline in Q4 non-GAAP net income and revenue and projected a 41% decline in its Q1 revenue.

