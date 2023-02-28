Markets
OLPX

Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2023: OLPX, KTB, NCLH, XLP, XLY

February 28, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.08%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.16% recently.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) was retreating by more than 18% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.06.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) was up more than 12% after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.88, even with a year earlier but higher than the $0.67 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was slipping past 6% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $1.04 per share, narrower than a loss of $1.95 a year earlier but still wider than the normalized per-share loss estimate of $0.84 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

