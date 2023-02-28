Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2023: CHS,OLPX,KTB

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3%, paring a morning loss, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was adding 0.5%.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell 3.1 points during February to a final index reading of 102.9, missing market forecasts expecting an increase to a 108.5 final reading.

In company news, Chico's FAS (CHS) surged 18% after the women's apparel retailer reported Q4 sales that topped expectations and projected sales for the current year exceeding forecasts.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) dropped 7.7% after the hair care products company reported a decline in Q4 non-GAAP net income and revenue and projecting a 41% decline in its Q1 revenue.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) climbed 20% after the dungarees and denim accessories distributor reported Q4 results that beat analyst estimates and projected 2023 earnings will exceed expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.