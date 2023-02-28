Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2023: CHS,OLPX,KTB

February 28, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3%, paring a morning loss, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was adding 0.5%.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell 3.1 points during February to a final index reading of 102.9, missing market forecasts expecting an increase to a 108.5 final reading.

In company news, Chico's FAS (CHS) surged 18% after the women's apparel retailer reported Q4 sales that topped expectations and projected sales for the current year exceeding forecasts.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) dropped 7.7% after the hair care products company reported a decline in Q4 non-GAAP net income and revenue and projecting a 41% decline in its Q1 revenue.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) climbed 20% after the dungarees and denim accessories distributor reported Q4 results that beat analyst estimates and projected 2023 earnings will exceed expectations.

