Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2022: PRTY, UAA, PK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently down more than 1%.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.40 per share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Party City was recently declining by more than 3%.

Under Armour (UAA) was over 2% lower after it filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential sale of various securities.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) said in a regulatory filing that its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $300 million. Park Hotels & Resorts was slipping past 1% recently.

