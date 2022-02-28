Markets
PRTY

Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2022: PRTY, UAA, PK, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently down more than 1%.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.40 per share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Party City was recently declining by more than 3%.

Under Armour (UAA) was over 2% lower after it filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential sale of various securities.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) said in a regulatory filing that its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $300 million. Park Hotels & Resorts was slipping past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRTY UAA PK XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular