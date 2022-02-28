Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2022: GMBL,IGT,XXII

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) was falling over 31%, earlier sinking almost 40% to a record low of $0.70 a share, after the sports wagering company priced a $15 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $1 apiece, or 13.8% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share also at $1 each.

International Game Technology (IGT) rose 0.5% this afternoon after the casino equipment company announced plans to sell its Italian proximity payment business to PostePay SpA for 700 million euros ($781.3 million). The deal includes its LIS Holding and LISPAY subsidiaries, which operate a fully owned advanced payment technology platform and a network of 54,000 points of sale throughout Italy.

22nd Century Group (XXII) climbed almost 1% after Monday saying it will begin selling its VLN reduced-nicotine cigarettes in South Korea by the end of March, marking its first international product launch. The company also is expecting to soon start sales in additional markets in Asia and Europe with few regulatory barriers while seeking approval in countries with higher regulatory hurdles.

