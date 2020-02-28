Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2020: FTCH,TTD,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -3.69%

MCD -4.77%

DIS -2.26%

CVS -1.97%

KO -2.79%

Consumer stocks were trending lower on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 2.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Farfetch (FTCH) climbed 18% after the luxury e-commerce platform saw its non-GAAP Q4 net loss widen to $0.08 per share compared with its $0.02 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 per share normalized loss. Adjusted revenue grew to $382.2 million, exceeding the $359.6 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Trade Desk (TTD) was ahead more than 13% after the online advertising marketplace reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.49 per share on $215.9 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.16 per share adjusted profit on $213.3 million in revenue. The company also sees Q1 and FY20 revenue beating analyst estimates.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped more than 17% on Friday after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.01 per share, significantly improving on its $1.10 per share loss during the final three months of 2018 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share quarterly profit.

