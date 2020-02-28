Markets
FTCH

Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2020: FTCH,TTD,BYND

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -3.69%

MCD -4.77%

DIS -2.26%

CVS -1.97%

KO -2.79%

Consumer stocks were trending lower on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 2.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Farfetch (FTCH) climbed 18% after the luxury e-commerce platform saw its non-GAAP Q4 net loss widen to $0.08 per share compared with its $0.02 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 per share normalized loss. Adjusted revenue grew to $382.2 million, exceeding the $359.6 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Trade Desk (TTD) was ahead more than 13% after the online advertising marketplace reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.49 per share on $215.9 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.16 per share adjusted profit on $213.3 million in revenue. The company also sees Q1 and FY20 revenue beating analyst estimates.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped more than 17% on Friday after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.01 per share, significantly improving on its $1.10 per share loss during the final three months of 2018 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share quarterly profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTCH TTD BYND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular