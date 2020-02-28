Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2020: FL,FTCH,TTD,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -3.71%

MCD -4.03%

DIS -1.36%

CVS -1.55%

KO -3.66%

Consumer stocks continue to trend lower late Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 3.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 2.2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Foot Locker (FL) rose 7.5% after the athletic-wear retailer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.63 per share, up from $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. For FY20, the company is expecting same-store sale growth in the low single-percentage digit and a low to mid-single-digit increase in per-share earnings, CFO Lauren Peters said during the quarterly earnings call.

In other sector news:

(+) Farfetch (FTCH) climbed 15% after the luxury e-commerce platform saw its non-GAAP Q4 net loss widen to $0.08 per share compared with its $0.02 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 per share normalized loss. Adjusted revenue grew to $382.2 million, exceeding the $359.6 million analyst mean.

(+) Trade Desk (TTD) was ahead almost 12% after the online advertising marketplace reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.49 per share on $215.9 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.16 per share adjusted profit on $213.3 million in revenue. The company also sees Q1 and FY20 revenue beating analyst estimates.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped more than 16% on Friday after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.01 per share, significantly improving on its $1.10 per share loss during the final three months of 2018 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share quarterly profit.

