Consumer Sector Update for 02/28/2020: BYND, W, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.97%

MCD: -2.46%

DIS: -1.00%

CVS: -1.75%

KO: -1.47%

Consumer giants were retreating pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND), which was more than 14% lower after it posted Q4 net loss of $0.01 per share, narrower than the $1.10 loss per share reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected the company to generate earnings of $0.01 per share.

(-) Wayfair (W) was slipping 14% after it reported a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.80 for Q4 of 2019, compared with a loss of $1.12 during the same period the previous year, and missing the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of a loss of $2.62.

(-) Tesla (TSLA) was still declining by more than 3% amid reports that registrations of new Tesla cars slumped by 46% to 3,563 in January compared with 6,643 December registrations, as showed by data from China Automotive Information Net.

