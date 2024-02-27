Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2024: SJM, NCLH, CAVA

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) marginally higher.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 2.7% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 24 after a 3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, J.M. Smucker (SJM) lifted the midpoint of its full-year earnings guidance while narrowing comparable sales growth expectations after posting higher-than-expected fiscal Q3 results. Its shares were falling 3%.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) soared nearly 17% after it reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue amid healthy consumer demand and turned its first full-year profit since 2019.

Cava Group (CAVA) shares were up past 11% as it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.02 per diluted share from a loss of $13.72 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31 was $177.2 million, up from $129.9 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.