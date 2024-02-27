Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2024: NCLH, CRI, SJM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.6%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was up more than 9% after saying its Q4 adjusted loss narrowed and revenue during the period increased.

Carter's (CRI) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, up from $2.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.61.

The J.M. Smucker (SJM) was up 2% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and net sales.

