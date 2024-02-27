Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2024: BRFS, SJM, NCLH, CAVA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Feb. 24 rose 2.7% from a year ago after a 3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, BRF (BRFS) shares jumped 10%, a day after the company swung to profit in Q4.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) lifted the midpoint of its full-year earnings guidance while narrowing comparable sales growth expectations after posting higher-than-expected fiscal Q3 results. Its shares were falling 2.6%.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) soared 19% after it reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue amid healthy consumer demand and turned its first full-year profit since 2019.

Cava (CAVA) spiked 12% after it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.02 per share from a loss of $13.72 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31 was $177.2 million, up from $129.9 million a year earlier.

