MO

Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2023: MO,FSR,NOMD,TGNA

February 27, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Altria Group (MO) declined 1.3% after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company is in advanced discussions to acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings for at least $2.75 billion plus up to $500 million in earnouts based on the company achieving certain regulatory milestones.

Fisker (FSR) rolled to nearly 32% advance after Monday, saying it could turn an underlying profit during 2023 as costs decline and demand for its Ocean electric sports utility vehicle rises.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) gained 8.2% after a Goldman Sach upgrade of the European frozen foods distributor to buy from neutral.

TEGNA (TGNA) tumbled over 19% after the US Federal Communications Commission late Friday said it wants an administrative law judge to review the proposed $5.4 billion buyout of the television broadcaster by Standard General, with the agency citing possible job cuts by the hedge fund in local newsrooms and its potential of artificially raising prices for consumers.

