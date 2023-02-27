Markets
LI

Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2023: LI, FSR, FRPT, XLP, XLY

February 27, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Li Auto (LI) was over 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.93 Chinese renminbi ($0.13) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.68 renminbi a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Fisker (FSR) was up more than 8% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $306,000, up from $41,000 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.02 million.

Freshpet (FRPT) was almost 2% lower after saying it expects net sales of about $750 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $50 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are projecting revenue of $754.2 million.

