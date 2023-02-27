Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2023: FSR,NOMD,TGNA

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Fisker (FSR) rolled to more than 27% advance after Monday, saying it could turn an underlying profit during 2023 as costs decline and demand for its Ocean electric sports utility vehicle rises.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) gained 6.3% after a Goldman Sach upgrade of the European frozen foods distributor to buy from neutral.

TEGNA (TGNA) tumbled almost 19% after the US Federal Communications Commission late Friday said it wants an administrative law judge to review the proposed $5.4 billion buyout of the television broadcaster by Standard General, with the agency citing possible job cuts by the hedge fund in local newsrooms and its potential of artificially raising prices for consumers.

