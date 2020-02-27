Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BUD, ETSY, TPC

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.55%

MCD: -1.05%

DIS: -2.68%

CVS: -2.08%

KO: -0.87%

Top consumer stocks were trading down during pre-market trading hours on Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Tutor Perini (TPC), which dropped more than 17%. The company reported Q4 sales of $1.2 billion, about flat from the year-ago period, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Etsy (ETSY), which gained more than 9% after posting Q4 net income of $0.25 per share, down from $0.32 per share a year earlier but above the Capital IQ mean of $0.16 per share.

(-) Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), which retreated more than 9%. The beer maker said that it projects gross operating earnings to decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus and that its outlook is subject to change as it monitors the outbreak. For Q4, the company reported 2.5% growth in revenue to $13.8 billion.

