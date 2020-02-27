Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2020: SERV,VAC,CROX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.04%

MCD -0.86%

DIS -0.77%

CVS -2.9%

KO -1.56%

Consumer stocks still were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% this afternoon though the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF recently was losing only 0.2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) climbed over 15% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.22 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $0.19 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2018. Revenue for the pest-control company rose to $507 million from $457 million during the year-ago period, narrowly exceeding the $506.4 million median projection.

In other sector news:

(+) Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) rose 7% after the time-share company late Wednesday reported an increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, growing to $1.15 billion from $1.05 billion during the final three months ended Dec. 31, topping the $1.14 billion Street view. It also is projecting adjusted 2020 net income in a range of $9.01 to $9.72 per share while analysts, on average, are looking for a $9.08 per share non-GAAP profit this year.

(-) Crocs (CROX) dropped over 12% after the footwear seller lowered its Q1 sales outlook below Wall Street expectation, estimating disruptions to its business caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will undercut sales for the current quarter by $20 million to $30 million. It now sees revenue for the three months ending March 31 in a range of $305 million to $325 million, lagging the $342.9 million analyst mean. The contagion could lower 2020 sales by up to $60 million, it said.

