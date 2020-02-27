Consumer Sector Update for 02/27/2020: ETSY,SERV,VAC,CROX

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 3.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was losing 3.0% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Etsy (ETSY) shares rallied Thursday, climbing 17.5% in late trade, after the e-commerce platform reported Q4 net income of $0.25 per share, slipping from $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue increased 35% year-over-year to $270 million, also beating the $264.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) climbed over 11% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.22 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $0.19 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2018. Revenue for the pest-control company rose to $507 million from $457 million during the year-ago period, narrowly exceeding the $506.4 million median projection.

(+) Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) rose 3% after the time-share company late Wednesday reported an increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, growing to $1.15 billion from $1.05 billion during the final three months ended Dec. 31, topping the $1.14 billion Street view. It also is projecting adjusted 2020 net income in a range of $9.01 to $9.72 per share while analysts, on average, are looking for a $9.08 per share non-GAAP profit this year.

(-) Crocs (CROX) dropped over 16% after the footwear seller lowered its Q1 sales outlook below Wall Street expectation, estimating disruptions to its business caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will undercut sales for the current quarter by $20 million to $30 million. It now sees revenue for the three months ending March 31 in a range of $305 million to $325 million, lagging the $342.9 million analyst mean. The contagion could lower 2020 sales by up to $60 million, it said.

