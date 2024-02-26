Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2024: FRPT, PPC, DPZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Freshpet (FRPT) was advancing more than 16% after reporting it swung to Q4 earnings as net sales increased during the period.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was up more than 8% after saying it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was advancing by more than 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue.

