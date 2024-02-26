News & Insights

Markets
FDP

Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2024: FDP, DIS, FRPT, DPZ

February 26, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) shares slumped 2.5% following the company's fiscal Q4 earnings report.

Freshpet (FRPT) shares jumped 19.6% after it posted better-than-expected Q4 results.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) spiked 5.9% after it logged better-than-expected Q4 earnings, even though revenue fell short of market estimates.

Walt Disney (DIS) said Monday its board is asking shareholders to reject the nominees of Trian Group and Blackwells Capital for the board. Disney shares were fractionally lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDP
DIS
FRPT
DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.