Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2024: FDP, DIS, FRPT, DPZ

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) shares slumped 2.5% following the company's fiscal Q4 earnings report.

Freshpet (FRPT) shares jumped 19.6% after it posted better-than-expected Q4 results.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) spiked 5.9% after it logged better-than-expected Q4 earnings, even though revenue fell short of market estimates.

Walt Disney (DIS) said Monday its board is asking shareholders to reject the nominees of Trian Group and Blackwells Capital for the board. Disney shares were fractionally lower.

