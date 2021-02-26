Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2021: SSP,ABNB,DKNG,ADT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.9%.

In company news, EW Scripps (SSP) jumped out to a 4% gain in Friday trading after the broadcaster reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.31 per share, improving significantly on its $0.13 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased 39.7% year-over-year to $591.1 million, also topping the $575.2 million Street view.

DraftKings (DKNG) climbed 6.5% after the sports-wagering company reported a 146% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $322.2 million and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $232 million. The company also raised its FY21 revenue outlook by $150 million over its prior guidance to a new range of $900 million to $1 billion, also exceeding the $870 million Street view.

Airbnb (ABNB) rose 15% after late Thursday it reported a 22% decline in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $859 million but still topping the consensus call compiled by Capital IQ expecting $745.4 million in revenue for the vacation rentals company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Among decliners, ADT (ADT) dropped 19% after the home-security company late Thursday reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.12 per share compared with a loss of $0.03 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.31 per share Q4 profit. The company also is projecting FY21 revenue in a range of $5.05 billion to $5.25 billion, also lagging the $3.32 billion Street view for the 12 months ending next December.

