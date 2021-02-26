Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2021: CRI, FL, QRTEA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. Shares of the consumer staples &P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.22% higher and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was up near 1% in recent trading.

Carter's (CRI) was slipping past 12% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.46 per diluted share, up from $2.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.73.

Foot Locker (FL) was down more than 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share, down from $1.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.35.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) was gaining more than 7% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.59 per share, up from adjusted net earnings of $0.68 per share a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.