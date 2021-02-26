Markets
CRI

Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2021: CRI, FL, QRTEA, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. Shares of the consumer staples &P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.22% higher and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was up near 1% in recent trading.

Carter's (CRI) was slipping past 12% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.46 per diluted share, up from $2.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.73.

Foot Locker (FL) was down more than 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share, down from $1.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.35.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) was gaining more than 7% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.59 per share, up from adjusted net earnings of $0.68 per share a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRI FL QRTEA XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires