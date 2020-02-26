Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2020: TOL,EYE,TJX,SBGI

Consumer stocks were moderately lower on Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF falling 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was off by 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Toll Brothers (TOL) dropped over 14% after the luxury homes builder reported earnings and revenue declines for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 31 that also lagged Wall Street forecasts. Net income fell to $0.41 per share compared with a $0.76 per share profit during the same quarter last year while revenue declined 2.2% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Toll Brothers to earn $0.45 per share on $1.45 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) National Vision Holdings (EYE) rose 14.5% on Wednesday after the optical retailer Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.11 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from the company's $0.01 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter. Net revenue rose to $401.8 million and beat the $388.3 million analyst mean.

(+) TJX Cos (TJX) climbed 7% after the parent company of the TJ Maxx and Marshalls apparel chains reported Q4 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts, supported by a 6% increase in comparable-store sales. The company earned $0.81 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1 on $12.21 billion in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.77 per share and $11.84 billion, respectively.

(-) Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) declined 15.5% after the television broadcaster Wednesday reported a drop in Q4 net income to $0.47 per share compared with a $2.10 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.93 per share.

