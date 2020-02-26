Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2020: FOSL, WYND, TJX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.41%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: -1.47%

CVS: +0.50%

KO: -0.38%

Top consumer stocks were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Fossil Group (FOSL), which was plunging by over 18% as it posted weaker-than-expected Q4 results. The company posted a Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, compared with a profit of $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus analyst estimate, if comparable, was for a profit of $0.77.

(=) Wyndham Destinations (WYND) was unchanged after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58, up from $1.27 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $1.56 complied by Capital IQ.

(+) TJX (TJX) was gaining more than 7% in value as it reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.81, up from $0.68 reported a year ago and higher than the $0.77 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

