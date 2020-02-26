Consumer Sector Update for 02/26/2020: EYE,TJX,SBGI

Top Consumer Stocks
WMT +0.33%
MCD +0.16%
DIS -2.45%
CVS -0.53%
KO +0.39%
Consumer stocks were edging higher on Wednesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.4%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) National Vision Holdings (EYE) rose 14% on Wednesday after the optical retailer Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.11 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from the company's $0.01 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter. Net revenue rose to $401.8 million and beat the $388.3 million analyst mean.
In other sector news:
(+) TJX Cos (TJX) climbed more than 7% after the parent company of the TJ Maxx and Marshalls apparel chains reported Q4 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts, supported by a 6% increase in comparable-store sales. The company earned $0.81 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1 on $12.21 billion in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.77 per share and $11.84 billion, respectively.
(-) Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) dropped 12% after the television broadcaster Wednesday reported Q4 net income of $0.47 per share, down from $2.10 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.93.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.