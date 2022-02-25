Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2022: KAR,CVNA,FTCH,CARG

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday's market rally, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 3.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) up 0.9% after the University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose to a 62.8 final reading for February compared with market expectations for no change from January's 61.7 reading.

In company news, KAR Auction Services (KAR) rose over 39%, earlier climbing over 61% to its best share price since October 2019, after the vehicle e-commerce company overnight announced plans to sell its ADESA physical auction business to Carvana (CVNA) for $2.2 billion in cash. The transaction includes all of its auction sales, operations and staff at 56 ADESA vehicle logistics centers throughout the US as well as exclusive use of the ADESA.com marketplace. Carvana shares also were nearly 15% higher this afternoon.

CarGurus (CARG) also was speeding over 39% higher after the auto e-commerce company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue beating consensus calls, including a 124% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to reach $339.3 million compared with the $279.9 million Capital IQ analyst mean. It also sees revenue for the current Q1 rising to between $390 million to $410 million. The Street is at $302.2 million.

Farfetch (FTCH) jumped out to a nearly 39% gain after the online luxury goods seller late Thursday reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, down compared with breakeven earnings during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share as revenue grew 23% year-over-year during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.