Markets
FL

Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2022: FL, ETSY, CRI, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.50% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by over 1% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) was shedding over 24% in value even after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share compared with $1.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.46.

Etsy (ETSY) was rallying past 18% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.11, up from $1.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.98 per share.

Carter's (CRI) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $2.31 per share, down from $2.46 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $2.06 per share. Carter's was recently up more than 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL ETSY CRI XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular