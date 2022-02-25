Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2022: FL, ETSY, CRI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.50% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by over 1% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) was shedding over 24% in value even after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share compared with $1.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.46.

Etsy (ETSY) was rallying past 18% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.11, up from $1.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.98 per share.

Carter's (CRI) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $2.31 per share, down from $2.46 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $2.06 per share. Carter's was recently up more than 4%.

