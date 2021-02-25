Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2021: PZZA,CWH,RVLV

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.8%.

In company news, Papa John's International (PZZA) declined almost 17% after the pizzaria chain reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.40 per share, reversing a $0.25 per share non-GAAP net loss during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.48 per share.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was falling 9.8%, reversing an earlier advance, after the recreational vehicles seller Thursday reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.48 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.35 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.26 per share. Net sales grew 17% over the same quarter in 2019 to $1.13 billion, also exceeding the $1.08 billion analyst mean.

Among advancers, Revolve Group (RVLV) Thursday raced as much as 39% higher, touching a best-ever $50.89 a share, after the fashion e-commerce company reported Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit. Net sales fell 5% year-over-year to $140.8 million but also exceeded the $135.8 million Street view.

