Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2021: BILI,PZZA,CWH,RVLV

Consumer stocks continued to lose more ground Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 3.4%.

In company news, Bilibili (BILI) climbed 3% after the Chinese online entertainment company reported non-GAAP net income of RMB1.88 per American depository share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with an RMB1.01 per ADS adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an RMB2.42 per ADS non-GAAP net loss. Total net revenues grew 91% over year-ago levels to RMB3,840.1 million, also exceeding the RMB3.67 billion analyst mean.

Revolve Group (RVLV) Thursday raced as much as 39% higher, touching a best-ever $50.89 a share, after the fashion e-commerce company reported Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share profit. Net sales fell 5% year-over-year to $140.8 million but also exceeded the $135.8 million Street view.

Among decliners, Papa John's International (PZZA) dropped over 10% after the pizzeria chain reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.40 per share, reversing a $0.25 per share non-GAAP net loss during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.48 per share.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was falling 12%, reversing an earlier advance, after the recreational vehicles seller Thursday reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.48 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.35 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.26 per share. Net sales grew 17% over the same quarter in 2019 to $1.13 billion, also exceeding the $1.08 billion analyst mean.

