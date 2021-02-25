Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2021: BBY, W, KDP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower premarket Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.15% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently declining by 0.62%.

Best Buy (BBY) was more than 8% lower even after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.48 per share, up from $2.90 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS per share of $3.45.

Wayfair (W) advanced by more than 5% as it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share from an adjusted loss of $2.80 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.88.

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) slipped by 0.5% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, up from $0.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.40.

