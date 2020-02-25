Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2020: TUP, SHAK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.33%

MCD: +0.01%

DIS: +0.56%

CVS: +0.52%

KO: -0.03%

Consumer majors were edging up during pre-market trading Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Tupperware Brands (TUP), which was slumping more than 21% after saying it expects to report 2019 adjusted profit of $1.35 to $1.70 per share, compared with $4.30 a year earlier and lower than the consensus analyst estimate of $2.79 per share.

(-) Shake Shack (SHAK) was declining around 14% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.06 and net loss was $0.06 per share. The CapIQ mean was for a normalized loss of a penny per share and a $0.01 GAAP loss.

(+) Home Depot (HD) was advancing nearly 3% after it reported Q4 net income of $2.28 per share, up from $2.09 in the prior-year quarter and ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.11 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

