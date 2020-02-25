Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2020: HD,NIO,JMEI,SHAK

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were trying to resist some of the steeper declines affecting other sectors, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking 1.8% Tuesday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 2.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Home Depot (HD) was little changed in late trade, drifting back from an earlier climb to within 0.2% of its all-time high again set on Friday, after retailer Tuesday reported better-than-expected net income for its Q4 ended Feb. 2 and increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.50 per share. The company earned $2.28 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.11 per share profit, while its same-store sales grew 5.2% over year-ago levels, topping the Street view looking for 4.7% growth.

In other sector news:

(+) Jumei International (JMEI) rose more than 26% after the online apparel retailer agreed to a going-private transaction led by board chairman and CEO Leo Ou Chen. Under terms of the proposed buyout, Chen will pay $2 in cash for each of Jumei's Class A ordinary shares, or $20 per American depository share, representing a 29.3% premium over Monday's closing price in New York.

(+) Nio (NIO) climbed over 13% after the electric vehicle-maker Tuesday announced a collaboration framework agreement with the Hefei municipal government, which will provide a reported RMB10 billion in funding support and other resources for the company. Nio also plans to move its headquarters to the largest city in China's Anhui province and expand its operations there.

(-) Shake Shack (SHAK) fell 15% after the restaurant chain late Monday reported a 21.9% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales to $151.4 million but missed the Capital IQ consensus for $153.05 million.

