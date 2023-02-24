Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2023: SG, BYND, CRI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 1% lower recently.

Sweetgreen (SG) was retreating by more than 11% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.44 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.14 per share a year earlier but still wider that the average forecast of a $0.38 loss per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was gaining over 12% in value after saying its Q4 adjusted loss narrowed to $1.05 per diluted share from a loss of $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.20.

Carter's (CRI) was over 3% lower as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.29 per diluted share, down from $2.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.80.

