Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2023: LYV,FOXF,FTCH

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 2%.

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan index increased to a final reading of 67.0 during February, exceeding market expectations for no change from the preliminary 66.4 print two weeks ago and well above January's final reading of 64.9.

In company news, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) fell nearly 10% after the concerts and arenas company reported a wider Q4 net loss of $1.11 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with its $0.96-per-share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.92-per-share net loss.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) fell 8.5% after the auto-parts company late Thursday projected 2023 non-GAAP net income in a range of $5.15 to $5.45 per diluted share, trailing the Capital IQ normalized earnings estimate of $5.78 per share.

Farfetch (FTCH) rose more than 11% after reporting late Thursday a drop in its Q4 revenue to $629.2 million, compared with $665.7 million posted during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $627 million for the luxury goods e-commerce company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

