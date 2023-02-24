Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2023: CVNA, LYV, FOXF, FTCH

Consumer stocks still were broadly lower Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1.7%.

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan index increased to a final reading of 67.0 during February, exceeding market expectations for no change from the preliminary 66.4 print two weeks ago and well above January's final reading of 64.9.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) slumped over 19% after the used vehicles e-commerce company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $7.61 per share compared with a $1.02 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.40 per share loss. Net sales fell 24% year-over-year to $2.84 billion, also lagging the $3.05 billion Street view.

Farfetch (FTCH) rose more than 10% after reporting late Thursday a drop in its Q4 revenue to $629.2 million, compared with $665.7 million posted during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $627 million for the luxury goods e-commerce company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) fell 9.3% after the concerts and arenas company reported a wider Q4 net loss than analysts had been expecting.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) fell 8.8% after the auto-parts company late Thursday projected 2023 non-GAAP net income in a range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, trailing the Capital IQ normalized earnings estimate of $5.78 per share.

