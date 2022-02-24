Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2022: W, EBAY, BUD, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was more than 3% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down nearly 1%.

Wayfair (W) shares were retreating by more than 17% after saying it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.92 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a normalized loss of $0.70 per share.

eBay (EBAY) shares were slipping past 8% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.85 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.99 per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) shares were 4% lower as it reported Q4 normalized earnings of $0.90 per share, down from $1.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.