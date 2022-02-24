Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2022: HTZ,HLF,BABA,ZETA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 2.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was climbing 2.1%.

In company news, Hertz (HTZ) jumped over 14% after the rental car company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.91 per share, reversing a $1.20 loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.74 per share adjusted profit.

Zeta Global (ZETA) rose almost 17% after the cloud-based marketing technology company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.46 per share compared with a $0.56 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020, beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.39 per share loss on a GAAP basis for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 18% over year-ago levels to $135 million, also exceeding the $122.9 million Street view.

To the downside, Alibaba Group (BABA) dropped 1.6% after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported mixed results for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, with net sales growing 10% over year-ago levels to 242.58 billion renminbi but still trailing Wall Street expectations for 245.79 billion renminbi amid a slowing economy in China.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) slumped 15% after the wellness and nutrition products company missed analyst expectations with its Q4 results and also projected FY22 earnings below Wall Street forecasts. The company overnight projected net income this year in a range of $4.25 to $4.75 per share, excluding one-time items, lagging the $4.79 per share consensus call for the 12 months ending in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.