Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2021: WKHS,OSK,TJX,SNDL,UPWK,NDVA.V

Consumer stocks were broadly higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Workhorse (WKHS) slid 9% after the US Postal Service late Tuesday snubbed the electric vehicles manufacturer, instead awarding a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar contract to replace its vehicle fleet to an Oshkosh Corp (OSK) subsidiary. Workhorse Wednesday said it currently was exploring all available avenues for non-awarded finalists in the government bidding process to still participate in the Post Office's modernization program. Oshkosh shares were 2.1% higher in late trade.

TJX (TJX) declined 1.1% after the clothier reported a decline in Q4 earnings to $0.27 per share compared with its $0.81 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ expecting $0.61 per share. Net sales fell 10.4% during the three months ended Jan 30 compared with the same quarter last year, dropping to $10.94 billion and also missing the $11.47 billion analyst mean.

To the upside, Sundial Growers (SNDL) rose over 11% after the Canadian recreational cannabis company late Tuesday said it completed a $22 million strategic investment in Indiva Ltd (NDVA.V), acquiring 25 million of the edibles producer's common share at 44 cents apiece in addition to providing an $11 million, three-year term loan to Indivia. Sundial also can participate in future equity financings by Indivia, subject to customary limits and exceptions, the companies said.

Upwork (UPWK) climbed 2.9% after the online jobs marketplace company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected Q1 and FY21 revenue also topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.06 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $106.2 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a breakeven quarter on $97.3 million in revenue.

