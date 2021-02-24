Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2021: LOW, TJX, FSR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.12% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF declined 0.27% in recent trading.

Lowe's (LOW) was up by almost 1% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.33, up from $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for $1.21.

TJX (TJX) was declining by more than 2% as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, down from $0.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.61.

Fisker (FSR) was surging past 18% after it said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group to develop an electric vehicle. The collaboration, dubbed Project Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, or PEAR, is expected to start production in Q4 2023, Fisker said.

