Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2020: TCOM, MO, DIN, WMT, DIS, CVS, MCD, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -2.18%

MCD: -2.62%

DIS: -3.72%

CVS: -3.79%

KO: -1.41%

Leading consumer stocks were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Trip.com (TCOM), the China-based online travel services provider that was down more than 4% after saying it will delay the release of its Q4 and full-year 2019 financial results to March 18 because of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,000 people in China.

(-) The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether tobacco maker Altria (MO) properly disclosed the risks of its $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette maker Juul to its shareholders, media reports said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Altria was recently declining by over 1%.

(+) Dine Brands Global (DIN) was gaining more than 2% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.78, up from $1.70 reported a year earlier, and higher than the $1.71 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.