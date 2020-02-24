Consumer Sector Update for 02/24/2020: CRI,DIN,TCOM

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday sinking 2.2% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 3.7% this afternoon.

(-) Carter's (CRI) plunged more than 14% on Monday after the children's apparel retailer reported non-GAAP FY19 net income of $2.81 per share, slipping $0.03 per share from the prior-year period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.89.

(+) Dine Brands Global (DIN) still was 1.3% higher, easing from a 7.5% gain earlier Monday to its best share price since March 2015 at $104.46 after the parent company of the Applebee's and IHOP restaurant chains reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.78 per share, up from $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year and above the Capital IQ consensus for $1.71.

(-) Trip.com (TCOM) slid 5.6% after the Chinese online travel services website said it was delaying the release of its Q4 and FY19 financial results until March 18 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company had been scheduled to report on Wednesday but said the additional time will allow it to provide more visibility for the likely impact of the spreading epidemic on its Q1 results.

